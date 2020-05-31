Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Small, Peaceful Gathering in San Leandro Protests Police Violence Against People of Color

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Small, Peaceful Gathering in San Leandro Protests Police Violence Against People of Color

Small, Peaceful Gathering in San Leandro Protests Police Violence Against People of Color

Da Lin reports that a demonstration outside the Alameda County Sheriff's Officeon Saturday evening was respectful, peaceful and earnest.

(5-30-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

San Jose and Oakland Police Protest Crowd-Management Tactics Compared [Video]

San Jose and Oakland Police Protest Crowd-Management Tactics Compared

KPIX 5's Betty Yu takes a look at differing approaches to dealing with riotous protests. (5-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:38Published
La Mesa Police deploy tear gas at protesters [Video]

La Mesa Police deploy tear gas at protesters

La Mesa Police used tear gas multiple times to disperse protesters demonstrating against police brutality and a viral arrest video in La Mesa this week.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:10Published