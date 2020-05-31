Global  

National Guard arrives at Milwaukee Police District 5 Saturday night

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Dozens of Wisconsin National Guard members arrived at Milwaukee Police District 5 Saturday night after Gov.

Evers activated them earlier in the day.

Police, Protesters Clash In Manhattan During 3rd Day Of Protests Over George Floyd's Death [Video]

Police, Protesters Clash In Manhattan During 3rd Day Of Protests Over George Floyd's Death

There were more arrests and clashes with police during protests in Manhattan on Saturday night; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published
Up to $70,000 of merchandise stolen from Trend Benderz in overnight Milwaukee looting [Video]

Up to $70,000 of merchandise stolen from Trend Benderz in overnight Milwaukee looting

The Mayor of Glendale joined TMJ4 News at 10 to discuss his city's curfew, which started at 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:56Published