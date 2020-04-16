Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long Island Man Spreads Cheer Through Car Parades

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Long Island Man Spreads Cheer Through Car Parades

Long Island Man Spreads Cheer Through Car Parades

Car parades have become popular during the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate birthdays and other special events, and a Long Island group is taking it to the next level; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

‘Perfect Strangers That Come Together To Bring Smiles’: Man Spreads Joy Across Long Island With Celebratory Car Parades

They parade from one town to the next, celebrating everything from birthdays to graduations.
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Man Converts Golf Cart into Mobile Chicken Bucket [Video]

Florida Man Converts Golf Cart into Mobile Chicken Bucket

Occurred on April 29, 2020 / Jacksonville, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Florida Man only mildly breaks the law, turns his golf cart into a KFC chicken bucket, and drives through KFC to bring..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:42Published
Teachers have a car parade to greet students [Video]

Teachers have a car parade to greet students

Teachers and staff at Summit Lane Elementary School in Levittown made sure that their students know they are thinking about them -- from a distance."We want to let them know that we're still here and..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 00:49Published