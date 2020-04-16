Long Island Man Spreads Cheer Through Car Parades
Car parades have become popular during the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate birthdays and other special events, and a Long Island group is taking it to the next level; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
