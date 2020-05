Trump calls George Floyd’s death ‘grave tragedy’, vows to stop mob violence

US President Donald Trump called George Floyd’s death a ‘grave tragedy’.

Floyd died after a cop pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck.

Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

Trump said, “The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy.

It should never have happened.

It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger and grief.” Watch the full video for more.