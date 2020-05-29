Looting, Violence And Vandalism: Peaceful Protests Take A Turn In Fairfax District, Beverly Hills
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published
2 hours ago
Looting, Violence And Vandalism: Peaceful Protests Take A Turn In Fairfax District, Beverly Hills
Thousands of protestors gathered in the Fairfax District on Saturday, marking a fourth night of unrest across Los Angeles after the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.
At first, the situation was relatively peaceful and organized, but after a few hours tensions began to rise.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Oakland Businesses Clean Up After Night of Vandalism and Violence Broken glass, boarded-up windows and spray-painted graffiti dominated downtown Oakland Saturday in the wake of overnight protests and riots, as city leaders deplored the violence. Devin Fehely reports.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:52 Published 7 hours ago
Protests Continue In Minneapolis Peaceful rallies turned into protests for a third night in Minneapolis.
With arson, looting, and vandalism, protesters expressed their rage over the death of an unarmed black man.
George Floyd was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago