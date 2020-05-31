US Unrest: Rioters and looters smash New York store windows
Rioters smashed storefront windows and looted stores in New York City on Saturday (May 30th) night as protests and unrest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota swept the United States.