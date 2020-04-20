Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh’s Number As Handsome
Bringing to you the most viral posts from Bollywood celebrities this week.
Right from Karan Johar revealing the news of his household helps testing positive from coronavirus to Deepika Padukone sharing a screenshot of her family group chat.
Ranveer Singh gets a sweet peck on the cheek from Deepika PadukoneStar couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile to their fans' faces -- especially with their PDA on social media.
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh INTERESTING Unknown Facts Love Story, Movies, MarriageRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the most loved couple have come a long way since their first film. Watch the video to know some interesting facts about their love story.