Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh’s Number As Handsome

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh’s Number As Handsome

Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh’s Number As Handsome

Bringing to you the most viral posts from Bollywood celebrities this week.

Right from Karan Johar revealing the news of his household helps testing positive from coronavirus to Deepika Padukone sharing a screenshot of her family group chat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ranveer Singh gets a sweet peck on the cheek from Deepika Padukone [Video]

Ranveer Singh gets a sweet peck on the cheek from Deepika Padukone

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no chance to bring a smile to their fans' faces -- especially with their PDA on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh INTERESTING Unknown Facts Love Story, Movies, Marriage [Video]

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh INTERESTING Unknown Facts Love Story, Movies, Marriage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the most loved couple have come a long way since their first film. Watch the video to know some interesting facts about their love story.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:20Published