Web Extra: Secretary reflects on shutdown Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 02:21s - Published 4 days ago Web Extra: Secretary reflects on shutdown Adrienne Pedersen asks DHS Sec.-designee Andrea Palm if she would have extended the stay-home, had the Supreme Court not blocked it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ADRIENNE: IF YOU HAD THE POWER,WOULD YOU STILL WANT WISCONSINUNDER A STAY-AT-HOME ORDERTODAY?MS. PALM: WE SET UP A PLAN TOPHASE BACK INTO A GRADUALREOPENING BASED ON THE SCIENCEAND T--OUTBREAK HERE IN WISCONSI[NO AUDIO]OUR BEST PUBLIC HEALTH ADVICE ISTHAT FOLKS SHOULD CONTINUE TOSTAY AT HOME AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE, TO DO THEIR ESSENTIALERRANDS THE WAY THEY HAVE BEENDOING THEM, TO WEAR A MASK INPUBLIC, CONTINUE TO DO THE KINDSOF THINGS WE NEED TO DO TOREDUCE THE SPREAD OF THIS VIRUSAND PROTECT AND SAVE AS MANYLIVES AS POSSIBLE.ADRIENNE: CONSIDERING WISCONSINHAS NOT MET THE CRITERIA YOU SETALONG WITH OTHER OFFICIALS, DOYOU THINK IT WOULD BEAPPROPRIATE, IF YOU COULD, TOSTILL BE UNDER STAY AT HOMEHERE?MS. PALM: LOCAL JURISDICTIONSARE NOW ON THE FRONT LINE OFTHIS.A NUMBER OF THEM HAVE PUT INPLACE ORDERS BASED ON THEIRMETRICS.LOCALLY, THAT IS AN APPROPRIATETHING TO DO.WE STAND READY TO SUPPORT THESECOMMUNITIES AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE,TO WRAPAROUND, MAKE SURE THEYHAVE RESOURCES, MAKE SURE THEYHAVE THE KIND OF -- WHETHER ITIS CONTACT TRACERS, ACCESS TOTESTING, OTHER THINGS WE CAN DO-- TO MAKE SURE WE CAN DOEVERYTHING WE CAN TO MAKEWISCONSINITES SAFE.ADRIENNE: IF THE SUPREME COURTHAS STRUCK IT DOWN, WOULD YOUHAVE EXTENDED IT?MS. PALM: THE GOVERNOR SAID HEDID NOT SEE A REASON TO EXTENDTHE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER BEYONDMAY 26.AGAIN, WE ARE IN THE WORLD THATWE ARE IN.THIS VIRUS IS THE SAME VIRUS.IT IS INFECTIOUS AND WE, ASPUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS,CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THATPEOPLE DO THE KINDS OF THINGSTHAT THEY WERE DOING TO KEEP







