FGCU Professor shares reaction and expertise on the death of George Floyd. Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:30s - Published 1 hour ago FGCU Professor shares reaction and expertise on the death of George Floyd. FGCU professor and retired police officer Dr. David Thomas shares reaction to the death of George Floyd, but also breaks down what is next for former officer Derek Chauvin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this