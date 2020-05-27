Watch: Astronaut capsule docks with space station
Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have successfully docked with the ISS after 19 hours in orbit.
First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weatherNasa has postponed its first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years due to bad weather. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a..
SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’ SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are set to take flight on Wednesday. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will be..