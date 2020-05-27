Global  

Watch: Astronaut capsule docks with space station

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have successfully docked with the ISS after 19 hours in orbit.

