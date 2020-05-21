Midmorning With Aundrea - May 21, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) NASA astronauts are set to fly to the International Space Station next week as the inaugural crew of Space-X, Elon Musk's commercialization of space travel.

Ne next week marks the dawn of the commercial age of space travel.

That's when elon musk's space-x will fly two nasa astronauts to the international space station.

Mark strassmann reports from the kennedy space center in florida.

Doug hurley!!

Their introduction deserved to be splashy.

Bobbehnken!

Bob behnken and doug hurley are spacex'sinaugural crew.

They will launch on the company's reusable rocket, the falcon 9, and command the maiden voyage of its new spacecraft, the crew dragon, to the space station.

Both men flew on space shuttles.

Both have traveled twice before to the space station.

Hurley piloted atlantis there in 2011, the final flight of the shuttle program.

You're a nasa astronaut about to step into a spacex capsule.

It's just completely different than what you would have ever imagined colonel hurley's also a retired marine, and a flight test pilot.

In the air force, colonel behnken was a flight test engineer.

Both joined nasa in 2000.

They've been friends for two decades.

I've got to believe that's a help.

It absolutely is a help.

I think we're way past the polite stage in our relationship.

One characteristic i think we have in spades is we don't quit.

We don't give up.

And we like a big challenge.

And by gosh, we certainly got one.

They both met their wives in the nasa astronaut class of 2000.

Behnken married megan mcarthur.

Hurley married karen nyberg.

They're great guys!

In 2009, mcarthur's robotics skills helped prolong the life of the hubble space telescope.

She and behnken have a six year old son, theodore.

We just try to talk to him as normally as possible about you know, this is daddy's job.

This is mommy's job, dad's gonna go and launch on a rocket and go to space station so that it's just kind of a normal thing for him to absorb.

Nyberg, hurley's wife, has spent 180 days in space, including two trips to the space station.

Apparently her hair is still up there.

I get reports all the time, she's got long blonde hair and they are still finding it in filters up there.

So what is that t like to be married to other astronauts and launching into this new era of space exploration?

The biggest thing is that we know how they're going to feel on launch day.

And it is way harder on them to watch somebody that you care for get on a rocket and go fly than it is for those two guys on the rocket.

On launch day hurley's son, jack, will be watching.

He drew this picture of his father's spaceship.

He hasn't talked about being scared or nervous.

He's talked about how proud of his of his dad they'd all rather focus on potential rewards -- for america as a spacefaring country...and as astronaut-dads.

I think the thing i'm most looking forward to is being able to share the experience with my son/ i'm just excited for him to be able to see with his own eyes and experience it.

10-yr old jack and 6 year old theodore will both be here to watch their dads launch in person and that should give them a new appreciation for what dad and mom do for a living.

Mark strassmann, cbs news, at the kennedy space center.

This will be the first time american astronauts will lift off from u.s. back to things