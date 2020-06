Senior Shout Outs: Oliver Ames, Dracut High, St. John's Shrewsbury

Graduation ceremonies may be on hold -- but we want to make sure some deserving seniors still get a shoutout!

AND REALLY THAT'S THE BESTCHANCE OF RAIN DURING THEWORKWEEK AHEAD.♪♪KATIE: IT IS OUR FAVORITE PARTOF THE MORNING.GRADUATION CEREMONIES MAY BE ONHOLD, BUT WE WANT TO MAKE SURESOME DESERVING OFFICERS STILLGET A SHOUT OUT.WE START WITH OLIVER AMES VERYOWN CARA OSTRANDER.RHONDELLA: A SHUT OUT TO BRENDANDAVIS.A MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL HONORSOCIETY.HE IS ALLSTATE IN SOCCER ANDATTENDING STONEHILL COLLEGE INTHE FALL.CONGRATS TO MOHAMMEDMOGRABI, ASENIOR AT ST.

JOHN'S HIGHSCHOOL.HE IS A NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETYMEMBER AND A PIONEERS VARSITYFOOTBALL PLAYER.HE IS GOING TO ATTEND MICHIGANSTATE UNIVERSITY THIS FALL.GO SPARTANS.WE