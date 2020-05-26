Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.

Maharashtra CM also thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for arranging trains for migrants.

Nearly 11 lakh migrants have returned to their homes by 800 trains, said Thackeray in his press conference.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'PM Modi, Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'Mungerilal ke sapne' of toppling Maha govt': Nitin Raut [Video]

'PM Modi, Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'Mungerilal ke sapne' of toppling Maha govt': Nitin Raut

Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Dr. Nitin Raut claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to dislodge the running state government. He made this statement while hitting out at the Prime..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Uddhav Thackeray's own allies exposing failures of Maharashtra govt: Piyush Goyal [Video]

Uddhav Thackeray's own allies exposing failures of Maharashtra govt: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on May 26 said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray own alliance partners are exposing failures of state government. Adding on it, he further said whether..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published