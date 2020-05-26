CM Uddhav Thackeray requests fishermen to avoid sea venture as cyclone is expected to hit state

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on May 31 requested fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next 3-4 days as cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has been formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.

Maharashtra CM also thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for arranging trains for migrants.

Nearly 11 lakh migrants have returned to their homes by 800 trains, said Thackeray in his press conference.