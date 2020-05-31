Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It stays with you for life': Lady Gaga opens up on her childhood bullying ordeal

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:37s - Published
'It stays with you for life': Lady Gaga opens up on her childhood bullying ordeal

'It stays with you for life': Lady Gaga opens up on her childhood bullying ordeal

Lady Gaga says her experience with bullying will stay with her for her "whole life", as she says no-one ever asked if she was "okay".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News 'It stays with you for life': Lady Gaga opens up on her childhood bullying ordeal - Lady Gaga says her experience w… https://t.co/oCirOmvocH 6 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz 'It stays with you for life': Lady Gaga opens up on her childhood bullying ordeal #LadyGaga #CelebrityNews… https://t.co/HtrWLDEf1B 52 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 'It stays with you your whole life': Lady Gaga reveals the impact schoolyard bullying had on her https://t.co/zrMq3ZDwy6 4 hours ago

ClaveHove

Sheikh Clave @fmogopodi16 From my experience, as long as the woman doesn't exhibit d signs of a "woman" I can spend the rest of… https://t.co/H15IvRRWLt 1 week ago

beequammie

A Tall Glass Of Hennessy Happy birthday to my big sis @SoulAfrodisiac, who stays with a joke and a good word of advice, supports her people… https://t.co/UDKmzlKrLN 1 week ago