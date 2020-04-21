Global  

Hillsborough Co. Sheriff Chad Chonister address violent protest and looting in Tampa

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 16:37s - Published
Hillsborough Co.

Sheriff Chad Chonister and community leaders gather to address violent protest and looting in Tampa on Saturday.

Unrest in Tampa: Hillsborough Co. Sheriff helicopter captures chaos and looting [Video]

Unrest in Tampa: Hillsborough Co. Sheriff helicopter captures chaos and looting

The Hillsborough Co. Sheriff released this video from their helicopter in Tampa overnight.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Sheriff vows to conduct background checks after inmate released for pandemic is charged with murder [Video]

Sheriff vows to conduct background checks after inmate released for pandemic is charged with murder

Earlier this month, a Tampa man was arrested and charged in a fatal shooting. That man was among more than one hundred inmates released from Hillsborough County jail in an effort to prevent the spread..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:31Published