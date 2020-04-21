Hillsborough Co. Sheriff Chad Chonister address violent protest and looting in Tampa

Sheriff Chad Chonister and community leaders gather to address violent protest and looting in Tampa on Saturday.



Related videos from verified sources Unrest in Tampa: Hillsborough Co. Sheriff helicopter captures chaos and looting



The Hillsborough Co. Sheriff released this video from their helicopter in Tampa overnight. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:46 Published 3 hours ago Sheriff vows to conduct background checks after inmate released for pandemic is charged with murder



Earlier this month, a Tampa man was arrested and charged in a fatal shooting. That man was among more than one hundred inmates released from Hillsborough County jail in an effort to prevent the spread.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:31 Published on April 21, 2020