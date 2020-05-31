Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20

Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20

The Sky Bet Championship is set for a June 20 resumption after the English Football League agreed on a provisional return date.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Championship season set to restart on 20 June as coronavirus lockdown eases

The Championship will restart on 20 June, more than three months after it was suspended because of...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Brice Samba back with the banter on Forest training return

The Reds are back in training as they work towards a restart date of June 20 for Championship season
Nottingham Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Welshade

Ade Owen RT @SwansOfficial: ⚠️ TICKET UPDATE 🎟️ With the @EFL confirming that the Championship season is due to resume on the weekend of June 20, t… 3 hours ago

SwansOfficial

Swansea City AFC ⚠️ TICKET UPDATE 🎟️ With the @EFL confirming that the Championship season is due to resume on the weekend of June… https://t.co/isdZSUMycg 8 hours ago

SeeNewsNet

SeeNews.net #Sport :: Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20 - https://t.co/WLSq1WJiLv https://t.co/fT4JM1DztX 14 hours ago

F00tainment

footainment Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20 https://t.co/x9DVJQgSuG 14 hours ago

theirishexpress

The Irish Express Latest post: Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20 https://t.co/G6623b9Et0 #irishnews 14 hours ago

livesportcentr1

livesportcentre Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20 The #PremierLeague announced on Thursday that play is due… https://t.co/QEXbCCydFh 14 hours ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20 - Lancashire Telegraph https://t.co/ORgNNVoAdE 15 hours ago

dayoababi

Adedayo Akanbi RT @TheAthleticUK: The Championship season is set to resume over the weekend of June 20, with the aim of holding the play-off final around… 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Warburton: Championship restart 'ludicrous' [Video]

Warburton: Championship restart 'ludicrous'

QPR boss Mark Warburton criticises the EFL's 'ludicrous' decision to restart the Championship season on June 20.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published
Concerns raised over Championship restart date [Video]

Concerns raised over Championship restart date

Concerns have been raised over whether Championship clubs have enough time for training before a proposed resumption of the season on June 2020.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:35Published