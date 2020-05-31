Championship season set to resume on weekend of June 20
The Sky Bet Championship is set for a June 20 resumption after the English Football League agreed on a provisional return date.
Warburton: Championship restart 'ludicrous'QPR boss Mark Warburton criticises the EFL's 'ludicrous' decision to restart the Championship season on June 20.
Concerns raised over Championship restart dateConcerns have been raised over whether Championship clubs have enough time for training before a proposed resumption of the season on June 2020.