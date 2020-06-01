NHL Players Speak Out For Racial Justice

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit
Several NHL players are asking people to stand together for change and not turn on each other.

According to Reuters, clashes between police and protesters are erupting all over the U.S. during protests.

People took to the streets after a video of a white policeman killing a black man by kneeling on him was released.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler said: “We need to stand with the black community and fundamentally change how the leadership in this country has dealt with racism.” Evander Kane from the San Jose Sharks said more white NHL players need to speak out on racial justice.

NHL issues statement calling for justice amid protests

Several NHL clubs and players also voiced their support earlier on Twitter for those seeking racial...
Newsday


