Wajid Khan of composer duo Sajid-Wajid no more
Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid is no more.
He passed away in the early hours on Monday.
Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away at 43Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passed away at the age of 43. He was suffering from deadly COVID-19. The news of the demise of the veteran singer was revealed by singer Sonu Nigam on..