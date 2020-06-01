Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video
Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid passed away on June 1.
Tukesh Sajid Khan remembers late brother Wajid in a heartbreaking post: ‘My brother is a legend and legends don’t die’ - m… https://t.co/mJv8Zexqlk 3 hours ago
SpotboyE #SajidKhan shares a video of #WajidKhan playing the piano in the hospital remembering him. Check it out!… https://t.co/MhieDxzFV6 4 hours ago
CineTalkers Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid as a legend with a throwback video
https://t.co/bUokB8txnY… https://t.co/YYmpgoIjAg 5 hours ago
DevFan Wajid Khan, legends don’t die: Sajid Khan remembers brother with heartbreaking post https://t.co/7t33i4EQRY 6 hours ago
Sunder Barange Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video: He is a legend and legends don't die https://t.co/HMdZcXozQi 6 hours ago
RITIK SRIVASTAVA Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video: He is a legend and legends don't die https://t.co/GUnCVqBTPl 6 hours ago
The Statesman Watch | #SajidKhan remembers late brother #WajidKhan , pens emotional post
https://t.co/Ad0jGaW9pG 8 hours ago
IndiaTodayFLASH RT @Showbiz_IT: Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video: He is a legend and legends don't die
https://t.co/DSqEHGDRSh 8 hours ago
RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in MumbaiLast rites of Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan performed at Mumbai's Versova Muslim Kabrastan on June 01. His friends and family bid him the hardest adieu. His brother Sajid Khan was seen emotional..