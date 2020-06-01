Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video

Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video

Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid passed away on June 1.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Watch Video: Wajid Khan sings 'Hud Hud Dabangg' for brother Sajid Khan in this throwback video

A video featuring Wajid Khan started trending on Monday, June 1, shortly after the singer-composer's...
Mid-Day - Published

'My brother is a legend and legends don't die': Sajid Khan remembers Wajid Khan with a video and emotional post

Sajid Khan took to his Instagram page and shared a video of his late brother Wajid Khan.
DNA - Published



Tweets about this

Tukesh75119242

Tukesh Sajid Khan remembers late brother Wajid in a heartbreaking post: ‘My brother is a legend and legends don’t die’ - m… https://t.co/mJv8Zexqlk 3 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #SajidKhan shares a video of #WajidKhan playing the piano in the hospital remembering him. Check it out!… https://t.co/MhieDxzFV6 4 hours ago

Cinetalkers

CineTalkers Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid as a legend with a throwback video https://t.co/bUokB8txnY… https://t.co/YYmpgoIjAg 5 hours ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Wajid Khan, legends don’t die: Sajid Khan remembers brother with heartbreaking post https://t.co/7t33i4EQRY 6 hours ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video: He is a legend and legends don't die https://t.co/HMdZcXozQi 6 hours ago

srivastavritikk

RITIK SRIVASTAVA Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video: He is a legend and legends don't die https://t.co/GUnCVqBTPl 6 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman Watch | #SajidKhan remembers late brother #WajidKhan , pens emotional post https://t.co/Ad0jGaW9pG 8 hours ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @Showbiz_IT: Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid with a throwback video: He is a legend and legends don't die https://t.co/DSqEHGDRSh 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai [Video]

RIP Wajid Khan: Friends, family bid tearful adieu to music composer in Mumbai

Last rites of Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan performed at Mumbai's Versova Muslim Kabrastan on June 01. His friends and family bid him the hardest adieu. His brother Sajid Khan was seen emotional..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published