Thousands of customers queue around the block after the Swedish furniture giant reopens 19 stores

Aerial photos show hundreds of customers queuing around the block in the stifling heat to get into Ikea - as stores reopened for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Massive lines of people could be seen snaking around the car parks at the Swedish furniture giant's branches in Wednesbury, West Mids., and Nottingham.

Some eager shoppers had been queuing from as early as 5.30am - over four hours before the store was due to open at 10am today (Mon).