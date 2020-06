Heavy police presence at scene of potential 'murder' in north London Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 hour ago Heavy police presence at scene of potential 'murder' in north London Police have cordoned off a road in Islington, north London with several paramedics on the scene of the incident. Passersby and residents on Hargrave road are heard discussing the incident. 0

Police have cordoned off a road in Islington, north London with several paramedics on the scene of the incident. Passersby and residents on Hargrave road are heard discussing the incident. One man, when asked about the scene, said: "We don't know, they just said it's a murder." This footage was filmed on June 1.





