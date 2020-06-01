Protesters and police in Portland , Oregon on Sunday held a public dialogue through bullhorns at a protest against police brutality.

Battle of the bullhorns: cops and protesters negotiate over loudspeakers

"We want you to continue to share your voices," an officer said over a megaphone through a chain-link fence.

"Will you start with investigating your own police shootings?" a protester with a bullhorn responded, just inches away on the other side of the barrier.

In other parts of Portland, police clashed with protesters using tear gas and stun grenades on Sunday (May 31) as the United States entered its sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died last week after a white cop pressed his knee into his back.

Despite officials imposing a 8:00 p.m curfew across the city, protesters continued to vent their anger over the death of Floyd.

Aerial footage from broadcaster NBC showed police officers and protesters in standoff.

At least three fires were seen burning in the streets.

The arrest on murder charges on Friday (May 29) of Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck, failed to satisfy protesters.

Three officers who stood by as Floyd died have yet to be charged.