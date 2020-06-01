What you need to know: June 1

Here's what you need to know to start your day on June 1.

The fired police officer accused of killing george floyd... is now at a state prison... ... moved from the county jail.

The minnesota department of corrections commissioner confirms the hennepin county sheriff made the move request - over concerns of covid-19.

Also... a court date for derik chauvin is expected next monday, june 8th.

### this morning... president trump hosts a teleconference with law enforcement representatives after meeting with attorney general william barr the president will also meet with state governors and national security officials.

It is unclear if the meeting is in response to the ongoing unrest across the country.

The associated press is reporting that a man has been shot and killed by law enforcement in loiusville overnight... officers and the national guard were breaking up a group of people police say one person fired a shot at officers, and police and the national guard returned fire.

One person was killed... it's unclear if that person was the one who fired at officers..### national guard soldiers are on the ground in los angeles.

After days of protest and unrest in that city..

Los angeles county representatives declared a curfew after vandals torched police cars, broke into stores and clashed with officers..

Curfews in beverly hills and santa monica will go into effect at 1 p.m.

Monday for business districts and 4 p.m.

Citywide following a weekend of protests and looting.

### new this morning - statwide mandate to close all california state buildings - located in downtown city areas.

The state department of human resources issued the directive sunday night.

It covers offices from the department of motor vehicles, to licensing agencies and health care.

Decisions on which specific buidings should be closed will be left up to representatives of each specific agency.

The directive adivsed employees who could work from home, should do so.

### chico police are searching for at least two suspects in an attempted arson fire early this morning.

It happened on the 200 block of normal avenue around 4:30 this morning.

Officers say the two lit a molotov cocktail and tried to toss it at a university police car.

A upd officer stopped it from happening - the suspects got away in an suv - no one was hurt there.

In redding--- police are looking for those responsible for vandalizing the sundial bridge you can see in these photos... the grafitti.

Portionshave been blurred because the contet is too graphic--- you can see---the graffitti included the word "police" with an "x" - and with the words " i can't breath" the star of david, and a swastika.

