Ayers Dishes On 'Suicide Squad'

“Suicide Squad” director David Ayer is opening up about his troubled 2016 film.

Ayer went on Twitter to discuss the movie.

“This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made.

Methodical.

Layered.

Complex, beautiful and sad." According to the Wrap, Ayer says Warner Brothers executives were "shell shocked" by bad reviews for "Batman v.

Superman." "My soulful drama was beaten into a ‘comedy.'”