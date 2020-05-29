Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Agriculture & Farm Products Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 13 minutes ago Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Agriculture & Farm Products In trading on Monday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of China Jo-jo Drugstores, off about 45.9% and shares of GNC Holdings down about 6% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Monday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of China Jo-jo Drugstores, off about 45.9% and shares of GNC Holdings down about 6% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 1.7% and Limoneira, trading lower by about 1.5%.





