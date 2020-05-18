Global  

3 Injured, 1 Killed In Separate Overnight Sunday Shootings In Baltimore

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot and three others were injured in shootings across Baltimore City overnight.

