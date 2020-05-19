Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eli Lilly starts first study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Eli Lilly starts first study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment

Eli Lilly starts first study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment

Eli Lilly said on Monday it had started an early-stage trial to test its potential treatment for COVID-19, in the world's first study of an antibody treatment against the disease.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drugmaker Eli Lilly on Monday said it started early human trials of the world’s first potential antibody treatment for Covid-19.

Lilly said the first phase of the trial will track whether the treatment is safe and well-tolerated in patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

The treatment uses an antibody designed to block the spike-shaped protein structures of the coronavirus from locking on to human cells, thus neutralizing it.

Lilly said the antibody treatment was developed after it was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first U.S. patients who recovered from Covid-19.

The treatment was created in collaboration with AbCellera Biologics, a Canadian biotech company Lilly partnered with in March.

If the drug is show to be safe, Lilly said it will move on to the next phase of testing, which involves studying the potential treatment in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

It says it expects results from that stage of the study by the end of June.



Related news from verified sources

Eli Lilly starts human study of potential COVID-19 treatment

Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday patients have been dosed to test its potential antibody treatment...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Eli Lilly starts first study of potential COVID-19 antibody treatment #economy #MarketScreener… https://t.co/Xu9dPffwFr 8 minutes ago

PaulDFuchsMD1

Paul D. Fuchs, M.D. Eli Lilly has begun the first human trial of an antibody treatment for coronavirus. The treatment, LY-CoV555, deriv… https://t.co/LbjV5ZcQmR 45 minutes ago

chaselionsway

nobody RT @CNBC: Eli Lilly has launched the first human study of its potential antibody treatment for coronavirus. https://t.co/pe0KDCwlcN https:/… 2 hours ago

Viatcheslavsos3

Saul of United Eli Lilly starts human study of a potential coronavirus treatment Eli Lilly said on Monday it had started an earl… https://t.co/stuTLic5Na 4 hours ago

CNBC

CNBC Eli Lilly has launched the first human study of its potential antibody treatment for coronavirus.… https://t.co/AyWtDtb7sR 4 hours ago

rabidewell

Richard Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Monday first set of patients have been dosed in an early-stage trial to test its p… https://t.co/TzU2d6gTB0 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk [Video]

Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk

According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19. A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Finding A Cure: Texas Research Lab Confirms Drug Blocks Coronavirus In Human Cells [Video]

Finding A Cure: Texas Research Lab Confirms Drug Blocks Coronavirus In Human Cells

A Texas lab is part of a worldwide effort closing in on a potential treatment for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published