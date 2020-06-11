Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment In Testing

Eli Lilly and Co have announced that they may have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 as early as September.

According to Reuters, the company is currently testing two antibody therapies.

Lilly is also doing studies of a third antibody treatment that may enter human trials in the coming weeks.

Lilly has already launched human trials with two of the experimental therapies.

Coronavirus vaccines being developed and tested are not likely to be ready before the end of the year.

The U.S. has recorded more than 2 million cases of the coronavirus, with a death toll of more than 115,000 people.