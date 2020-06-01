China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans

China Asks State Firms to Halt Purchases of US Pork and Soybeans The move comes after Washington announced it would eliminate special treatment to Hong Kong to punish Beijing.

Chinese importers have canceled 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes of American pork shipments, which is equivalent to about one week’s worth of orders.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that China had purchased over $1 billion worth of soybeans and $691 million worth of pork in the first quarter of 2020.

Large volume purchases of corn and cotton from the U.S. are also being placed on hold.

According to sources, China is ready to suspend imports of more agricultural products if the U.S. takes more action on Hong Kong.