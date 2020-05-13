Jake Paul denies looting after viral video shows him looting

YouTube star Jake Paul took to Twitter to issuean apology on May 31 after videos showed himlooting and vandalizing an Arizona mall.“To be absolutely clear, neither I noranyone in our group was engaged in any lootingor vandalism,” Paul said in the statement.Rather, the vlogger claims that he andhis friends were at the mall to “peacefullyprotest” and “[film] the events and brutalitythat were unfolding in Arizona”.“We filmed everything we saw in an effort to shareour experience and bring more attention to the angerfelt in every neighborhood we traveled through;we were strictly documenting, not engaging”.Many people even responded to Paul’sstatement with videos of him andhis friends seemingly taking part invandalization and looting.Online, fellow YouTubers are callingout Paul for refusing to takeaccountability for his accounts.“You are on camera with a bottle of vodkalooted from a PF Chang’s,” YouTuber ElijahDaniel wrote in response to Paul’s apology.“You’re completely full of s***,” YouTuberDaniel Preda added.

“Grow the f*** up, sit yourass at home, donate, educate, read and dosome actual good instead of this clownery”.Though people all across the country are peacefullyprotesting police violence and institutional racism.it appears that some folks have used this as anexcuse and opportunity to cause chaos — and forthe most part, those individuals appear to be white