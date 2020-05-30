Michael Jordan ‘Pained’ and ‘Angry’
Over George Floyd’s Murder Michael Jordan recently released a statement
regarding the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota
and the subsequent protests across the country.
In his statement, Jordan said he was
“deeply saddened” and “plain angry” over the
“injustice” being faced by people of color.
Michael Jordan,
via statement He went on to voice his support for
the protestors, saying “we have had enough.” Michael Jordan, via statement He then called for “peaceful expressions,” urging people
to use their “unified voice” to be a part of the “solution.” Michael Jordan,
via statement Jordan also directly expressed his sympathy
for Floyd’s family and the “countless others”
that have been killed by “racism and injustice.” Michael Jordan,
via statement