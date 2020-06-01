Global  

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, & More Protest After George Floyd Death

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, & More Protest After George Floyd Death

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, & More Protest After George Floyd Death

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Jamie Foxx, Jay Z, Beyonce, Halsey, and many more celebs are joining protesters and speaking up after the George Floyd tragedy.

Ariana Grande Urges Media to Cover ‘Peaceful Protesting’ After Joining Black Lives Matter Demonstration in L.A.

Ariana Grande took to the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend, joining the Black Lives Matter...
Billboard.com - Published

Ariana Grande joins peaceful protest for George Floyd's death: 'We were loud, we were loving'

Singer reminded her followers to 'stay active, stay energised'
Independent - Published


Ariana Grande, Halsey And More Stars Protest George Floyd's Death [Video]

Ariana Grande, Halsey And More Stars Protest George Floyd's Death

Ariana Grande, Halsey, Timothee Chalamet and more stars joined thousands of protestors across the U.S. to demand justice for George Floyd after he tragically died while in the custody of the..

Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation [Video]

Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation

An independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week, found that the cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia" and that his death was a..

