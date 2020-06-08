Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish, JLO & more celebs march for #BlackLivesMatter

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Billie Eilish, JLO & more celebs march for #BlackLivesMatter
The most famous people in the world are marching alongside you.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

luladidio

Lula👉🏽 RT @BilliesNikes: Billie Eilish at age 18 is more vocal about the atrocities happening in the USA then most celebs who are twice her age. S… 2 days ago

Italiajin21

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Hollyscoop Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish & More Celebs PROTEST & FIGHT Racial Injusti... https://t.co/5U4l43pgR1 2 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @accessonline: Celebs are paying tribute to #BreonnaTaylor on her 27th birthday https://t.co/vYS0OCkklL 3 days ago

accessonline

Access Celebs are paying tribute to #BreonnaTaylor on her 27th birthday https://t.co/vYS0OCkklL 4 days ago

watchingbil

mathilda | BLM the fact that Billie Eilish is only 18 and that she does more that some celebs who are sometimes wayyy older than h… https://t.co/NDf5DoU6vy 4 days ago

threalchristina

i may be a Capricorn but i'm 100% TRASH! RT @BlackElleWoods: Tory Lanez isn’t even from the U.S. but has a better understanding of the issues than some of these “Wakanda” celebs.… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill de Blasio Holds Daily Briefing [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio Holds Daily Briefing

The mayor announced New York City will paint "Black Lives Matter" on prominent streets in all five boroughs. He also discussed the ongoing fight against coronavirus, the expansion of NYC Care and more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:16Published
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Top Hot 100 With 'Rockstar,' Lady Gaga Scores Sixth No. 1 Album & More | Billboard News [Video]

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Top Hot 100 With 'Rockstar,' Lady Gaga Scores Sixth No. 1 Album & More | Billboard News

DaBaby and Lady Gaga dominate the Billboard charts, Beyoncé salutes the class of 2020 and the BTS ARMY matches a major Black Lives Matter donation.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:32Published
Mural created in 2018 grabs attention in Vero Beach [Video]

Mural created in 2018 grabs attention in Vero Beach

A mural has become a recent hot spot in Vero Beach. It's been around for some time but has recently gained more attention since the "Black Lives Matter" movement gathered steam in the wake of George..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:52Published