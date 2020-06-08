Billie Eilish, JLO & more celebs march for #BlackLivesMatter

The most famous people in the world are marching alongside you.

i may be a Capricorn but i'm 100% TRASH! RT @BlackElleWoods : Tory Lanez isn’t even from the U.S. but has a better understanding of the issues than some of these “Wakanda” celebs.… 5 days ago

mathilda | BLM the fact that Billie Eilish is only 18 and that she does more that some celebs who are sometimes wayyy older than h… https://t.co/NDf5DoU6vy 4 days ago

Lula👉🏽 RT @BilliesNikes : Billie Eilish at age 18 is more vocal about the atrocities happening in the USA then most celebs who are twice her age. S… 2 days ago