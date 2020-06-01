Officer suspended after being caught on video pushing kneeling woman
A Fort Lauderdale police officer was suspended after video showed he pushed a kneeling woman to the ground during Sunday protests.
Jill Baltimore officer suspended after being caught punching a woman https://t.co/UxHsgwWrxf via @MailOnline 30 seconds ago
A. Matteo RT @thehill: Florida police officer suspended after being caught on camera pushing kneeling protester https://t.co/PGCjMSwEkA https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago
Donna preston RT @geekonline: Please read Baltimore officer suspended after being caught punching a woman https://t.co/Qy15LL8Erc via @MailOnline 6 minutes ago
Donna preston Please read Baltimore officer suspended after being caught punching a woman https://t.co/Qy15LL8Erc via @MailOnline 11 minutes ago
Donna preston Baltimore officer suspended after being caught punching a woman https://t.co/Qy15LL8Erc via @MailOnline 12 minutes ago
lawana gilbert- Baltimore officer suspended after being caught punching a woman
https://t.co/fB2h4LpEwn 14 minutes ago
dhar RT @DailyMail: Baltimore police officer is suspended after being caught on camera punching a woman and knocking her out https://t.co/ziWr6X… 15 minutes ago
Ola A Baltimore officer suspended after being caught punching a woman
https://t.co/qWzMK97W03 22 minutes ago
Florida officer suspended after being caught on video pushing kneeling womanA Fort Lauderdale police officer was suspended after video showed he pushed a kneeling woman to the ground during Sunday protests.
Officer Suspended For Shoving Kneeling Protester To The Ground In Fort LauderdaleIn the video, the officer is seen yelling and approaching protestors, ordering them to get back. The demonstrators then surround the officer and kneel with their hands up, before the officer shoves a..