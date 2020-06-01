Global  

Officer suspended after being caught on video pushing kneeling woman

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:25s
A Fort Lauderdale police officer was suspended after video showed he pushed a kneeling woman to the ground during Sunday protests.

Related videos from verified sources

Florida officer suspended after being caught on video pushing kneeling woman

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:32Published
Officer Suspended For Shoving Kneeling Protester To The Ground In Fort Lauderdale [Video]

Officer Suspended For Shoving Kneeling Protester To The Ground In Fort Lauderdale

In the video, the officer is seen yelling and approaching protestors, ordering them to get back. The demonstrators then surround the officer and kneel with their hands up, before the officer shoves a..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published