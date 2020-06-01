2021 Oscar Update and Predictions

We still don’t know what is gonna happen this awards season.

So many films have pushed their releases to later this year, next year, some postponed indefinitely, some going straight to streaming, and there are also some we just don’t know when they’re coming out!

But what is the future of seeing movies IN theaters?

We're seeing more and more films go digital, like ARTEMIS FOWL, SCOOB!

And WORKING MAN.

But the latest is probably the biggest Oscar-y film to be announced, and that is the upcoming Tom Hanks film, GREYHOUND.

It will now go straight to Apple+, but it doesn’t have a release date, so I’m still not gonna put it in these predictions until we find out what the deal is.

But with something that was predicted to have a solid Oscar campaign going for it going straight to Apple+, will other big Oscar contenders follow to ensure that their films are released this season?

Only time will tell...