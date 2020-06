Ed Davis: Police Must Use "Delicate Balance" Responding To Protests Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:11s - Published 35 minutes ago Ed Davis: Police Must Use "Delicate Balance" Responding To Protests Ed Davis says preparation is key, starting with intelligence gathering before the protests start. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MA TV News Ed Davis: Police Must Use "Delicate Balance" Responding To Protests - CBS Boston https://t.co/JAsUCOcYKd 31 minutes ago