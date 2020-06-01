President Trump Calls For More Aggressive Response To Protests Across Nation

San Francisco Chronicle Gov. Newsom urged restraint in protests against the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd, sidestepping calls fo… https://t.co/uLqVcPfqir 2 minutes ago
Aviarian 🇺🇸 “It’s so clear what needs to be done... We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ B… https://t.co/ZKgS7U8tPP 3 minutes ago
Bring Me The News President Trump calls Minnesota "laughingstock" for initial response to protests, praises Gov. Walz's more aggressi… https://t.co/0kZfvojq35 3 minutes ago
🗽Stephanie Noel Kirlin³³º¹🛹🌱🥁#DemCast RT @FamousBL3: How much more damage needs to be done before the media calls for the immediate resignation of Donald Trump? Your colleagues… 6 minutes ago
Umar Farooq Trump calls for governors and officers to be more aggressive because he thinks they are being weak... and then he g… https://t.co/WRKNlJ7qEc 7 minutes ago
Leslie Vinjamuri Images from Washington DC disturbing on their own terms, but far far more unsettling given news of President Trump'… https://t.co/Rs0R6URJjX 8 minutes ago
elmiki RT @OnlinePatriots: So let me get this straight:
Democrats won't even condemn the riots. And worse, they fund organizations that get riote… 13 minutes ago
Patriot Journal So let me get this straight:
Democrats won't even condemn the riots. And worse, they fund organizations that get r… https://t.co/v2WDCsLmeS 19 minutes ago
President Trump urges crackdown on protests as US braces for more unrestPresident Trump urges crackdown on protests as US braces for more unrest
Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task ForceDr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. top infectious diseases expert said President Trump rarely meets with top public health experts.
Trump had been regularly meeting with experts to discuss the fight against the..