Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Calls For More Aggressive Response To Protests Across Nation

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:11s - Published
President Trump Calls For More Aggressive Response To Protests Across Nation
CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest developments from D.C.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

White House press secretary pushes back on calls for Trump to address nation amid riots, protests

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday pushed back on calls for President Trump to...
FOXNews.com - Published

President Trump Urges Governors To 'Dominate' Unruly Protests

President Trump discussed the protests raging across the U.S. over George Floyd's death with...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle Gov. Newsom urged restraint in protests against the Minnesota police killing of George Floyd, sidestepping calls fo… https://t.co/uLqVcPfqir 2 minutes ago

aviarian

Aviarian 🇺🇸 “It’s so clear what needs to be done... We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ B… https://t.co/ZKgS7U8tPP 3 minutes ago

bringmethenews

Bring Me The News President Trump calls Minnesota "laughingstock" for initial response to protests, praises Gov. Walz's more aggressi… https://t.co/0kZfvojq35 3 minutes ago

DC2CA

🗽Stephanie Noel Kirlin³³º¹🛹🌱🥁#DemCast RT @FamousBL3: How much more damage needs to be done before the media calls for the immediate resignation of Donald Trump? Your colleagues… 6 minutes ago

farooqimusic

Umar Farooq Trump calls for governors and officers to be more aggressive because he thinks they are being weak... and then he g… https://t.co/WRKNlJ7qEc 7 minutes ago

londonvinjamuri

Leslie Vinjamuri Images from Washington DC disturbing on their own terms, but far far more unsettling given news of President Trump'… https://t.co/Rs0R6URJjX 8 minutes ago

elmiki09937494

elmiki RT @OnlinePatriots: So let me get this straight: Democrats won't even condemn the riots. And worse, they fund organizations that get riote… 13 minutes ago

OnlinePatriots

Patriot Journal So let me get this straight: Democrats won't even condemn the riots. And worse, they fund organizations that get r… https://t.co/v2WDCsLmeS 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump urges crackdown on protests as US braces for more unrest [Video]

President Trump urges crackdown on protests as US braces for more unrest

President Trump urges crackdown on protests as US braces for more unrest

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:16Published
Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task Force

Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. top infectious diseases expert said President Trump rarely meets with top public health experts. Trump had been regularly meeting with experts to discuss the fight against the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published