THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie clip
Duration: 01:40s
THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie clip - Plot synopsis: In an attempt to start a new life with his young, fragmented family, bankrupt William Ziel returns to the farm he inherited from his estranged father.

Lazarus, the farmhand who took care of William's father in his lonely final hours, reappears soon after William, Sarah, and adopted daughter Mary arrive.

A supposed chance meeting between Mary and Lazarus develops into a bond between two kindred spirits.

But Lazarus carries a dark secret: a demon child with an insatiable appetite for human souls ... and now the Ziel's newfound domesticity is placed at unfathomable risk.

Directed by: Harold Hölscher Release date: June 12, 2020 (US)(VOD)

