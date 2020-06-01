cjk Chiara's claiming to have misunderstood the instructions of the police officer. Where have I heard that one before?… https://t.co/WwVoeMlrEU 2 hours ago

Dave "Be Prepared" Toussaint De Blasio Defends His Daughter, Chiara, After Protest Arrest: 'I'm Proud Of Her That She Cares So Much' https://t.co/L3d6pJtq89 6 hours ago

Fred Vlz This is what a family full of HYPOCRISY looks like.Hey bill u can't have it both ways.... 'She was acting peacefull… https://t.co/qcpnPvDcgb 7 hours ago

Magnifico 0.3K 👑 RT @katie_honan: .@NYCMayor has tried to be a police reformer & a police ally, but hasn’t had much political success with either. He will a… 9 hours ago

katie honan .@NYCMayor has tried to be a police reformer & a police ally, but hasn’t had much political success with either. He… https://t.co/49sAOsw05X 12 hours ago

Rebecca is high risk 🍀 🏀 RT @IBTimes: Saturday night protests in New York City resulted in the arrest of 345 people. Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter Chiara de Blasi… 13 hours ago