De Blasio Defends His Daughter, Chiara, After Protest Arrest: ‘I’m Proud Of Her That She Cares So Much’

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his daughter on Monday, following her arrest during the protests over George Floyd’s death.

