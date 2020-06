Tropical Storm Formation Possible In Gulf; Could Affect Texas Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:18s - Published 1 hour ago Tropical Storm Formation Possible In Gulf; Could Affect Texas CBS 11 meteorologists are watching storm development near Campeche in southern areas of the Gulf of Mexico this week as remnants of what was once Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda have a 90% chance to strengthen back into a tropical storm as the system moves north. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Possible Tropical Storm Formation In Gulf Could Affect Texas Later This Week



Hurricane season officially begins June 1. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:48 Published 10 hours ago