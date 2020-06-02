William and Kate praise Australia’s first responders

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised Australia’s firefighters, paramedics and police, telling them “you should be immensely proud of everything you do”.

William and Kate’s words of support were delivered in a video message marking the country’s inaugural Thank A First Responder Day.

The couple were reportedly due to visit Australia later this year and recorded the short film to recognise the efforts of those on the front line dealing with the coronavirus response and other major events in Australia.