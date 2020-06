Trump vows to 'dominate the streets' by calling in military

Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not halt ongoing violent protests across the United States.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump said: “First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country.

We will end it now.

“Today I have recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets."