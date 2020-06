A number of deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department marched through the streets of downtown Riverside Monday after declaring a largely peaceful protest an unlawful assembly after a curfew order went into effect.



Tweets about this cappy RT @oflores: VIDEO: Moment of solidarity between Riverside County Sheriff, deputies and protesters: https://t.co/6jbjfINaXG 3 seconds ago idk RT @CBSLA: A number of deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department are marching through the streets of downtown Riverside after… 22 seconds ago sunnyd RT @Fxhedgers: RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF BIANCO TAKES KNEE WITH PROTESTERS EARLIER, NOW HIS DEPUTIES ARE TEAR GASSING THE GROUP - FOXLA 1 minute ago Susan Walters RT @CBSLA: NOW: Fire breaks out in Van Nuys strip mall as Riverside County sheriff's deputies attempt to remove remaining demonstrators fro… 2 minutes ago Just A Navy Wife🦀⚓️ RT @AjaforCongress: Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and his deputies joined a group of protesters Monday by taking a knee. The touchin… 3 minutes ago JC THEY WANT TO DIVIDE US DON'T LET THEM! #Unity #UnitedWeStand 🇺🇸👍🇺🇸 👍 Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and his… https://t.co/JbWQNoZVdL 7 minutes ago