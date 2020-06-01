Law enforcement continues to patrol Greater Lafayette after protests

Sheriff's office confirmed with WLFI one of their deputies was shot at and they are investigating it.

Started around 7:30 p.m.

And went into the late hours of the night.

Wlfi has been covering this since 6 p.m.

On sunday.

Law enforcement continues to patrol greater lafayette.

And even more are watching over the tippecanoe county courthouse.

That's where news 18's jordan burrows is.

Jordan take us through what's going on now and what the night was like... marlee i've been in constant contact with tippecanoe county sheriff bob goldsmith since these protests started.

I am on the south side of the courthouse right now and this is where the protest started becoming disorderly.

Goldsmith told me a protester threw a brick into the window in this entrance.

Around 2:30 a.m.

Crews were out here putting together a make shift door.

Eventually it will be replaced with glass.

Also the sheriff's office confirmed with us one of their deputies was shot at and they are investigating it.

I saw deputies searching for a shell casing or possibly more.

Goldsmith says he believe there is bullet hole on the third level of the courthouse.

If you're listening at home there are many streets blocked off around the courthouse.

Many on main street and 26 through downtown.

Also i asked goldsmith why weren't deputies and officers outside during this protest he told me their plan was out of sight out of mind.

But when things became unruly that's when oc gas...pepper spray was used to disperse the crowd.

Goldsmith told me after the graffiti happened and the glass broke it was time to nix the protest.

When i was downtown i heard 3 different pepper spray canisters used but goldsmith was not sure.

On your screen you will see protest video it starts with the vandalism to the county courthouse then moves on to the heavy police presence around the city.

We do not know how many arrest have been made but i did talk to lt.

Matt gard with lpd he says he will have numbers later today.

What started out as peaceful protests got slightly out of hand.

Our crew will evaluate damage around town.

We know the best and a purdue federal credit union were vandalised.

Our crew also caught some detainments on camera as well.

We also know swat was out at the mall in the late hours of sunday night into monday morning.

Ad lib toss the protest did start out peaceful.

Protesters marched from the tippecanoe county courthouse to the lafayette