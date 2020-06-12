12Jun_5:30A block

Seconds!

C1 3 b13 good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 5:30.

I'm chip matthews... in for tucker sargent tonight.

Our top story tonight at 5:30.

As covid-19 restrictions become relaxed, more local places and venues are getting ready for the crowds.

Dozens lined up for the reopening of sandy beach waterpark this morning.

According to standguard aquatics, the waterpark is back open to the public with some changes.

The company says staff will be limiting the number of people in the park... due to governors kemp's order.

The feedback that we've gotten from just calls, and the smiling faces today that the park is opened back up, there is ecstatic," danielle satteray, director of operations said.

"we just ask for their patients because of the new covid restrictions and social distancing things sandy beach waterpark is located at lake tobesofkee in west macon.

It is open from 11 am to 5 pm.

Daily admission is five to eight dollars.

Season passes are available for purchase.

Rigby's water world in warner robins also opened for the 2020 season.

Doors opened to the public this morning at 10.

And guests..well...they may notice a few changes.

Workers say they have arranged deck chairs to promote social distancing.

And staff members -- who are not in an aquatic setting -- will wear face coverings.

Governor brian kemp's new executive order... loosens several restrictions in place to fight covid-19.

First -- effective immediately, anyone 65 or older... is no longer required to shelter in place.

Starting tuesday june 16th... there will no longer be a maximum... for the number of people sitting together in restaurants.

In bars... you can have fifty people, or thirty-five percent of total listed fire capacity ...whichever is greater.

Campers and workers can attend overnight summer camp if they have a negative covid-19 test ... within twelve days before camp.

Movie theaters no longer have a limit on the number of people sitting together.

And effective july 1st ... live performance venues may reopen for business..

If they met specific criteria.

What would normally be a busy vacation season is getting underway in europe.

But the pandemic is still looming large over the tourism economy.

N-b-c's keir simmons reports from london.

17 1:23 around the mediterranean beaches, hotels and restaurants re-opening.

In greece where infections were low, the vacation season begins on monday with flights resuming, the tourism minister telling nbc news greek islands are perfect for social distancing... (sot) s/ haris thocharis/ greek tourism minister :17-29 "there's a lot of room for seclusion if you like for safe travels which whether you like it or not is our number one priority of tourists this year."

Another silver lining parisians themselves work underway again to repair the world famous notre dame cathedral after the fire there.

In italy the vatican museum opening its doors.

The government launching a new contact tracing app to monitor new infections but across europe there is economic devastation, hard hit britain seeing its economy shrink by 20% in april it was announced this morning.

And the fear is recent mass protests against racism will fuel a second wave of infections.

In many developing countries the list of coronavirus cases is soaring brazilians protesting over the high death toll.

Indian mortuaries now struggling to cope, it is now 4th in the world for numbers of coronavirus infections.

(simmons on camera) s/ keir simmons/ nbc news/ london 1:23-1:41 "and this week, a world bank report said that you have to go back to 1870 to find so many world economies in decline simultaneously.

Perhaps more worrying about that report is that it said that if there is a c1 3 b13 second wave, that its economic predictions will get more grim.

Keir simmons, nbc news, london."

Taking a look across georgia... the department of justice announced four-point-five million dollars in grants... to help boost law enforcement agencies... in the southern district of georgia.

And two middle georiga agencies received funding.

The dublin police department received $375-thousand to hire three officers.

And the treutlen county sheriff's office received more than $92-thousand dollars to hire one officer.

In all the state of georgia received 11 grants... to expand community policing efforts.

And it looks like savannah, georgia will not get to host the 20-20 republican national convention.

The republican national committee announced last night... the event will take place in jacksonville, florida.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place in charlotte, north carolina.

But it was moved due to social distancing and coronavirus restrictions in the state.

A georgia school district is investigating how a racist photo made its way into a high school yearbook.

Aiyana cristal spoke to a student outraged by the