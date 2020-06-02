Gov. Brown talks Eugene protests, reassures local leaders

Brown announced the activation of 50 National Guard troops to be sent to Portland as well as 100 Oregon State Police troopers.

In oregon.

Matt and renee-- during the governor's hour long press conference she announced 50 national gaurd troops will be delpoyed to portland.

I was the only western oregon reporter who was able to ask her a question about the state's response to the friday night riots in eugene.

The governor says she did have a conversation with eugene mayor lucy vinis over the weekend.

She also spoke to state senator james manning about the riots.

She assured both leaders the state is supporting them through the deployment of the national gaurd...freeing up oregon state troopers.

The decision i made regarding the national gaurd is that i wanted to make sure we had adequate capacity of our oregon state police to protect oregonians around the state oregon state police superintdent travis haptom says he has been in constant contact with local police chiefs... including e-p-d.

He says resources are shifting by the hour.

Commenting on the death of george floyd.... governor brown called his killing a quote "stain on this country."

