Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Brown talks Eugene protests, reassures local leaders
Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Gov. Brown talks Eugene protests, reassures local leaders

Gov. Brown talks Eugene protests, reassures local leaders

Brown announced the activation of 50 National Guard troops to be sent to Portland as well as 100 Oregon State Police troopers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In oregon.

Matt and renee-- during the governor's hour long press conference she announced 50 national gaurd troops will be delpoyed to portland.

I was the only western oregon reporter who was able to ask her a question about the state's response to the friday night riots in eugene.

The governor says she did have a conversation with eugene mayor lucy vinis over the weekend.

She also spoke to state senator james manning about the riots.

She assured both leaders the state is supporting them through the deployment of the national gaurd...freeing up oregon state troopers.

The decision i made regarding the national gaurd is that i wanted to make sure we had adequate capacity of our oregon state police to protect oregonians around the state oregon state police superintdent travis haptom says he has been in constant contact with local police chiefs... including e-p-d.

He says resources are shifting by the hour.

Commenting on the death of george floyd.... governor brown called his killing a quote "stain on this country."

Live in the studio connor





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom Meets With Community Members In South LA Amid Ongoing Unrest [Video]

Gov. Newsom Meets With Community Members In South LA Amid Ongoing Unrest

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday met with community members, elected officials youth leaders in South Los Angeles following more than a week of protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:45Published
Pastor Walks Out on Governor [Video]

Pastor Walks Out on Governor

A local pastor walked out on Gov. Ricketts after the governor called black leaders "you people"

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:47Published
Local Community Leaders Determined To End Violence, Move Forward [Video]

Local Community Leaders Determined To End Violence, Move Forward

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez talks to experts about what needs to be done to bring the country forward following the violence that has come with the George Floyd protests.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published