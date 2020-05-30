Peaceful Protest Held Outside Barclays Center
Demonstrators held a candlelight vigil steps from the arena to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
CBS2's Ali Bauman reports
@sleeplessmarea THREAD: Reports of peaceful protests in Lafayette Park dispersed by tear gas prior to press conference POTUS held o… https://t.co/ANErqG4LXV 4 minutes ago
Prince of Swol RT @LegalEagleDJ: I'm stunned. The President deployed the military and tear gas to disburse a peaceful protest so he could hold up a bible… 4 minutes ago
Arrests, fires and pepper spray at New York George Floyd protestPolice in New York on Friday (May 29th) used pepper spray on crowds of people demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd.
Footage showed officers spraying the angry demonstrators outside..
Thousands March Across NYC To Protest Death Of George FloydProtests broke out across Manhattan and Brooklyn on Friday night as thousands of demonstrators called for justice for George Floyd and other victims of police violence; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.