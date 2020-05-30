Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peaceful Protest Held Outside Barclays Center

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Peaceful Protest Held Outside Barclays Center

Peaceful Protest Held Outside Barclays Center

Demonstrators held a candlelight vigil steps from the arena to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SleeplessMarea

@sleeplessmarea THREAD: Reports of peaceful protests in Lafayette Park dispersed by tear gas prior to press conference POTUS held o… https://t.co/ANErqG4LXV 4 minutes ago

POOHEAD189

Prince of Swol RT @LegalEagleDJ: I'm stunned. The President deployed the military and tear gas to disburse a peaceful protest so he could hold up a bible… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arrests, fires and pepper spray at New York George Floyd protest [Video]

Arrests, fires and pepper spray at New York George Floyd protest

Police in New York on Friday (May 29th) used pepper spray on crowds of people demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd. Footage showed officers spraying the angry demonstrators outside..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:55Published
Thousands March Across NYC To Protest Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Thousands March Across NYC To Protest Death Of George Floyd

Protests broke out across Manhattan and Brooklyn on Friday night as thousands of demonstrators called for justice for George Floyd and other victims of police violence; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published