GRAPHIC: Police drive back protests outside White House Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published 47 minutes ago GRAPHIC: Police drive back protests outside White House GRAPHIC WARNING: Moments before a second night of curfew was imposed in Washington, D.C. On Monday, violent clashes erupted outside the White House between U.S. military and park police and protesters demonstrating against police brutality in the wake George Floyd's death last week. 0

The police used stun grenades, and horses to drive back White House protesters ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's address to the nation from the Rose Garden.