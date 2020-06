Watch: PM Modi on what India needs to get back to high growth trajectory

While addressing the 125th year celebrations of CII, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed five things that would bring back Indi to a high growth trajectory.

He said, β€œTo bring India on the path of rapid development again, five things are very important to build a self-reliant India-intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation.” Watch the full video for more details.