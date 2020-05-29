Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber 'feels bad' for not paying enough attention to plight of African-Americans in U.S.

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Justin Bieber 'feels bad' for not paying enough attention to plight of African-Americans in U.S.

Justin Bieber 'feels bad' for not paying enough attention to plight of African-Americans in U.S.

Justin Bieber feels bad that it has taken the death of George Floyd to make him wake up to the issue of racism in America.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Americans Having Been Putting A Lot of This in Their Grocery Carts During the Pandemic [Video]

Americans Having Been Putting A Lot of This in Their Grocery Carts During the Pandemic

The pandemic has caused some new shopping trends, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has a look at what American’s are buying at the grocery store.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Hailey Bieber is 'creating favorite memories' with Justin in quarantine [Video]

Hailey Bieber is 'creating favorite memories' with Justin in quarantine

Hailey is enjoying spending time with her husband during quarantining and says the little things are what matter the most.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published